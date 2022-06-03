Kinarus AG / Key word(s): Merger

Perfect Holding Completes Reverse Takeover Transaction with Kinarus



03.06.2022 / 07:00



MEDIA RELEASE - Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (PDF) Successful completion of Perfect Holding's (PRFN) acquisition of Kinarus by way of a share exchange

Listing and commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange of the new Perfect Holding shares issued to the former Kinarus shareholders as from 3 June 2022

The combined company plans to change its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG, its domicile to Basel, Switzerland and its ticker symbol to KNRS as of 9 June 2022 Lausanne, Switzerland - 3 June 2022. Perfect Holding SA ("Perfect Holding") announced today the completion of the reverse takeover transaction (RTO) with Kinarus AG ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases. Perfect Holding acquired Kinarus by way of a share exchange. Kinarus shareholders representing 95.3% of its share capital have tendered their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Perfect Holding, and such new shares have been admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange as from 3 June 2022. In the coming days, Perfect Holding will complete the RTO process with a change of its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and a move of its domicile to Basel, Switzerland. The ticker symbol will also be changed from PRFN to KNRS as of 9 June 2022. The Parties were supported by Raiffeisen Switzerland (listing agent) for this RTO transaction and listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. Kinarus was also supported by Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd (legal counsel) and Ventac Partners (corporate development), while Perfect Holding was assisted by Bär & Karrer (legal counsel). A fairness opinion regarding the terms of the share exchange was provided by The Corporate Finance Group. Perfect Holding SA, Avenue de Florimont 3, 1006 Lausanne (CH), Tel +41-21-552.60.16, www.perfect.aero Kinarus AG, Hochbergerstrasse 60C, 4057 Basel (CH), Tel +41-61-633.29.71, www.kinarus.com Disclaimer This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

End of Media Release

