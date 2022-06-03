Major agreement signed with Energoatom to supply all nuclear fuel to the Ukrainian installed fleet

Additional agreement increases planned AP1000 plant fleet from five to nine units

Energoatom and Westinghouse agree to establish a Westinghouse Engineering Center in Ukraine in support of the planned AP1000 plant projects, as well as Energoatom's current operating fleet and future decommissioning efforts

Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear utility of Ukraine, have signed expanded agreements for Westinghouse to supply all nuclear fuel for the Energoatom operating fleet in Ukraine and increase the number of AP1000 plants Energoatom intends to build from five to nine units. The two companies also affirmed their intention to establish a Westinghouse Engineering Center in Ukraine to support the planned AP1000 reactor projects, as well as Energoatom's operating fleet and future decommissioning program.

Petro Kotin, President of SE NNEGC Energoatom, and Patrick Fragman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse, signed the agreements at the Khmelnytskyi NPP (KhNPP) site where the first two AP1000 reactors will be constructed. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Tobias Thyberg witnessed the signing of this historic agreement and participated in the site tour.

Building off existing agreements, Energoatom selected Westinghouse to fully supply nuclear fuel for its installed fleet based on a strong partnership and shared commitment to energy security. The fuel will be supplied out of Westinghouse's fabrication site in Västerås, Sweden,with continued localization of fuel assembly component production in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a subdivision of Energoatom, is currently completing qualification to manufacture top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse fuel.

During the visit, Westinghouse and Energoatom also confirmed their intent to implement the previously signed agreement to deliver AP1000 plant technology for new nuclear power plants in Ukraine and expanded the number of committed AP1000 plants from five to nine. The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor featuring unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, and industry-leading operability performance and load following capability. The design and build of the AP1000 plants will leverage significant US-Ukraine industrial cooperation, featuring content from supply chains in both countries.

"Even during this challenging time, we continue to work actively with Westinghouse, our strategic partner. We will expand the areas and scope of cooperation and are confident that together, we will not only write a new chapter in the history of Ukraine's nuclear energy, but also make an important contribution to the energy independence of Europe," said Kotin.

"Westinghouse is proud to sign these agreements to fully support Ukraine's current operating fleet with our industry-leading fuels and services and to increase the number of committed new AP1000 plants from five to nine. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Energoatom and look forward to the work ahead to help advance Ukraine's carbon-free future," said Fragman.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.

