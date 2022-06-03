The Xponent Power solar awning, a recent winner of the German Innovation Award, is a wind-resilient electricity producer for off-grid adventures.From pv magazine USA California-based Xponent Power has won the German Innovation Award for its 1.2 kW solar awning for recreational vehicle (RVs). The award was established in 1953 by the German Design Council. The Xpanse awning is a retractable solar array that provides shade for relaxing outside of RVs. The 1.2 kW design packs a considerable amount of power into a small package attached to the exterior of the RV. Xponent Power said the awning can generate ...

