Freitag, 03.06.2022
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
WKN: 579797 ISIN: EE3100006040 Ticker-Symbol: 17E 
Frankfurt
03.06.22
09:59 Uhr
1,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
03.06.2022 | 09:29
Committee's decision on AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-03 09:18 CEST --


On June 3, 2022, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to impose a fine in the amount of 2000 euros to AS Pro Kapital Grupp
for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for
Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1. and 5.3.1. 

According to RI clause 1.2.1. the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of
information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as
specified in RI. 

According to RI clause 5.3.1. the Issuer is required to make public the audited
annual report immediately after its approval by the supervisory board but not
later than four (4) months after the end of the accounting period. 



Circumstances:

The deadline for submitting audited annual report of the year 2021 for
regulated market issuers was April 30, 2022. AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its
audited annual report on May 21, 2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
