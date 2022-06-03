Committee's decision on AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-03 09:18 CEST -- On June 3, 2022, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 2000 euros to AS Pro Kapital Grupp for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1. and 5.3.1. According to RI clause 1.2.1. the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI. According to RI clause 5.3.1. the Issuer is required to make public the audited annual report immediately after its approval by the supervisory board but not later than four (4) months after the end of the accounting period. Circumstances: The deadline for submitting audited annual report of the year 2021 for regulated market issuers was April 30, 2022. AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its audited annual report on May 21, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.