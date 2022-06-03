Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of medical cannabis products and patient services, and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), ABcann Medicinals Inc., today announced results from its first study investigating how medical cannabis impacts anxiety and depression outcomes. The publication, entitled "Medical cannabis use in Canada and its impact on anxiety and depression: A retrospective study" was published in the peer-reviewed journal Psychiatry Research and was completed by VIVO's Harvest Medicine Inc ("HMED") subsidiary. To the Company's knowledge, it is the largest study to date of its kind, examining the impact of medical cannabis using longitudinal data and completed validated questionnaires for anxiety (GAD-7) and depression (PHQ-9) in 7,362 Canadian patients. Analyses were conducted for three different timepoints: 3-6 months, 12-18 months, and 24 months or greater.

The study was led by HMED's team of prescribing clinicians and physician support staff. Patients using medical cannabis for anxiety and/or depression saw statistically significant improved outcomes between baseline and follow-up scores. This study provides some evidence to support the effectiveness of medical cannabis as a treatment for anxiety and depression.

"Since 2017, Harvest Medicine has been an industry-leading, high volume cannabis clinic network, and our team has worked hard to share these clinical insights in an effort to contribute to the medical cannabis literature and to reduce stigma amongst health care professionals," said Carole Chan, RPh, President of Harvest Medicine. "We are committed to further research and advancing patient outcomes with an evidence-informed approach to patient care."

VIVO Cannabis® is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. Through its Canna Farms and ABcann business units, VIVO holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 200,000 patient visits.

