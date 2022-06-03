PayQuicker to Sponsor and Speak at Direct Selling Association Annual Meeting DSA Engage 2022

Reigning Winner of DSA Partner of the Year Award PayQuicker Returns to the Annual Meeting to Showcase its Platform at Booth #5

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, is a Platinum Sponsor of DSA Engage 2022 , being held June 5-7 in Boca Raton, Florida at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Charles Rosenblatt , PayQuicker's President of Banking as a Service, is speaking on a panel on June 6 at 3 p.m. (EDT), themed Understanding the Evolving Payments Landscape.

DSA Engage convenes 500+ attendees across the global direct selling industry to discuss current trends, challenges and opportunities in the space during a content-rich schedule of panels and networking sessions. Notable keynote speakers include David Meltzer , Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, and Kindra Hall , Wall Street Journal bestselling author.

"PayQuicker is thrilled to partake in the Direct Selling Association's annual meeting. We have been a strong supporter of the industry since our conception and are eager to connect with others in the space to share knowledge, identify unique challenges, and exchange solutions that will continue to propel payouts forward," said Paul Beldham , CEO of PayQuicker.

Since 2007, PayQuicker has been revolutionizing payouts for hundreds of businesses ranging from startups to global enterprises. Honored by the DSA as both Partner of the Year in the US and Canada , PayQuicker has become the leading payout platform in the direct selling industry. PayQuicker is enabling direct sales organizations to grow faster by providing their representatives with instant commissions and purchasing power, immediately funding more spending activity.

PayQuicker's team can be found at booth #5 to showcase their innovative platform and discuss its key capabilities.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries in 39 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries, and has emerged as a leading platform in the Direct Selling industry. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/.

PayQuicker Contact:

Karen Lee

Caliber Corporate Advisers

karen@calibercorporate.com

949-269-4436

