CT Corporation experts will discuss how commercial transaction laws in the U.S. compare to other legal systems across the world

An increasingly complex regulatory landscape may challenge even the most experienced attorneys or paralegals as they work to devise and execute global due diligence strategies for cross-border transactional work. Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will provide tips for handling the global lien searches and document retrievals essential to those transactions during a CLE webinar "Effective Strategies for Global Lien Searches and Global Document Retrievals" to be held on June 15 at 1 PM ET.

Devlin Fisher and Robert McHugh, Global Sales Support Managers with CT Corporation, will with an emphasis on Canada and Mexico discuss how the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) and other laws governing commercial transactions in the U.S. compare to various legal systems across the world. Topics will include the challenges that legal professionals may encounter while executing international lien searches, as well the documents companies should order to perform standard transactions in countries where the majority of international deals take place.

"Organizations undertaking the complex process of due diligence should consider leveraging the experience of a trusted advisor," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "At CT Corporation, we have the knowledge, expertise and technology necessary to help clients successfully manage their UCC workflows from end-to-end."

Fisher consults with CT Corporation's global law firm and corporate customers on matters related to global due diligence, compliance, and global corporate entity formation and dissolution. He also regularly presents on emerging trends in international corporate law for an audience of national law firms and professional associations.

McHugh is responsible for supporting CT Corporation's account management and global service teams in addition to consulting with law firm customers on complex transactional and managed services projects. He has an extensive range of experience in matters of international corporate compliance and governance that includes assisting Fortune 100 clients with multi-jurisdictional and post-acquisition projects.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions -aglobal provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005050/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(including Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting)

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Frank Ready

Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications, Legal Services

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office 717-205-3647

Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com