03.06.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late Disclosure of half-year report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager
did not disclose a half-year report as soon as possible. 

A summary of the decision is available under Decisions & Statements 2022 in the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

Decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine shall be published in order to
ensure transparency of the stock exchange's decisions. 

This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares, section 5.

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. 

___________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel.
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073003
