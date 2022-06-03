Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late Disclosure of half-year report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager did not disclose a half-year report as soon as possible. A summary of the decision is available under Decisions & Statements 2022 in the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. Decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine shall be published in order to ensure transparency of the stock exchange's decisions. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares, section 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. ___________________________________________________________________________ For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073003