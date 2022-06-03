e2log Announces Attendance and LIVE Roundtable Discussion on Global Logistics and Orchestration Platforms at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022

e2log to attend Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022 with Founder & CEO Adolph Colaco leading a session on the latest technology innovation in global logistics.

HOUSTON, June 03, 2022is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022, in Orlando, Florida, from June 6-8. This is the first year e2log will attend the event, engaging with customers and attendees at booth #508.

At the conference on Wednesday, June 8 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT, e2log's Founder & CEO, Adolph Colaco, will moderate a roundtable discussion on "Global Logistics and Orchestration Platforms - Beyond Visibility Platforms and Transportation Management Systems."

Adolph will be joined by Dennis Mottola, a seasoned executive from the project logistics space, who has spent the majority of his career at Bechtel, and Shanaka Fernando, Managing Director at GAC Group, a global logistics service provider, plus other industry-leading cargo owners and shippers who will be attending the event.

Participants will discuss why visibility platforms and conventional Transportation Management Systems (TMS) aren't enough in today's challenging supply chain environment. Given the unique nature of international logistics, which involves all types of cargo, moving via all modes of transportation, anywhere in the world via logistics service providers and networks that have disparate tech capabilities, orchestration platforms are the newest entrants that are transforming the international logistics technology landscape.

Major global cargo owners and shippers are leveraging this technology to gain better transparency, visibility and control of their supply chains while achieving a high degree of process efficiency, automation, compliance and cost savings. This roundtable discussion will provide industry insights and real-life customer examples of the same.

"After more than 25 years as a hands-on supply chain professional, I founded e2log to address the day-to-day challenges that logisticians face in the process of moving freight internationally. I firmly believe that easy-to-deploy and simple-to-use technology, which has been thoughtfully built to solve real-world problems and deliver a high degree of process efficiency and automation, will transform international logistics and revolutionize global supply chains, providing a winning edge for those organizations that adapt quickly," said Colaco.

"I'm excited to be showcasing our orchestration platform for global logistics to the Gartner client base and am looking forward to welcoming new customers to e2log, joining the likes of Fluor, Noble Drilling, ACWA Power, New Fortress Energy, Shelf Drilling and several others."

Learn more about digitalizing global logistics while attending the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo:

Visit e2log at booth #508

Register for the roundtable discussion (https://nav.gartner.com/#/en/navigator/SCC13/agenda?profilematch=false) "Global Logistics and Orchestration Platforms - Beyond Visibility and TMSs"

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo delivers the must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for CSCOs and supply chain leaders to drive impact within their organizations. Supply chain leaders will gather to gain a strategic view of the trends disrupting their business and the insights and frameworks they can use to prepare for disruption, enable digital transformation, and build sustainability as a competitive advantage.

About e2log

e2logis the most advanced platform for global logistics, bringing together order lifecycle orchestration, global transportation management and visibility onto a single unified platform. e2log's radically different approach to logistics planning, procurement, and execution, coupled with its end-to-end collaboration tools and powerful real-time data analytics, which includes carbon footprint reporting, empowers shippers to finally take back control of their supply chains. e2log is reimagining global logistics by unifying shippers, logistics providers, and data to help the world's smartest companies deliver composable and responsive supply chains.

www.e2log.com

Contact

Zoe Gaylard

Director Global Marketing

zoe.gaylard@e2log.com

www.e2log.com

