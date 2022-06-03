Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center.

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

Naturally Splendid will be featuring eight (8) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees, including a plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

In June, Naturally Splendid presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the CHFA NOW tradeshow, Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event and the Grocery & Specialty Food West (GSFW) trade show, Canada's leading western grocery trade fair, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from all over the country.

Building on the momentum gained from these two previous trade shows, Naturally Splendid is pleased to present the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees to the ever-growing consumer base choosing plant-based products.

A 2021 study conducted by Leger Research found that consumer demand for plant-based foods is growing in Canada and around the world. Recent data shows that two-thirds (67%) of Canadians consume plant-based foods frequently, and 31% of Canadians plan to eat more plant-based foods within the next year. https://www.plantbasedfoodscanada.ca/.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "Canadians are choosing plant-based foods for a number of reasons. Consumer preferences demonstrate there are many factors culminating to encourage people to incorporate alternative protein options into their everyday diets including environmental sustainability, human health as well as animal welfare. Consumers are aware how simple, plant-based choices can have a positive impact on the well-being of our global community. However, we believe that a major driver growing plant-based sales is taste and consumer experience. In that regard, we believe our plant-based entrees are amongst the best tasting choices in the market today. We look forward to sharing our PlanteinTM entrees with thousands of consumers at the Planted Expo this upcoming weekend."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 570-0902

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703825/Plantein-Presenting-at-Canadas-Largest-Plant-Based-Event