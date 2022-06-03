Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc ("Fortune"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC: HTSC), is pleased to announce completion of the induced polarization (IP) and total magnetic survey on its 100% owned Beck-Ottaway-Lennox property in the Timmins Mining Camp in northeast Ontario, Canada. This property is located 12 kilometers north of the world-class Crawford deposit.

The ground Induced Polarization (IP) survey on the northern section of Block B has outlined multiple northwest trending conductor anomalies that are coincident with moderate to strong total magnetic response. The linear conductor at Block B representing Anomaly-1 is potentially gold+/-base metal targets within the volcanics at the north-central portion of the property. The second and third zones (Anomaly-2 and Anomaly-3) encompassing the areas of Block A and Block C, consist of Crawford-style nickel sulfides within the mafic-ultramafic complex. The sub-surface geology at Beck-Ottaway property can support deposition of nickel and gold+/-base metal vein deposits. Refer to Figure 1 below.

The multiple conductors (Anomaly-1) targets at Block B ranges from 80-160m wide and characterized by moderate to high chargeability anomaly that is flanked by varying zones of resistivity low and modest resistivity high. These conductor zones appear to be near-surface and persistent at depth, trends northwest and open along the strike. Refer to Figures 2 and 3. This area would be a priority target due to favorable geology associated with a regional fault and volcanic sediment contacts.

The second and third conductors (Anomaly-2 and Anomaly-3) have moderate to high magnetic anomalies, which are coincident with electromagnetic (EM) conductors and mafic-ultramafic rocks. These geological features are typical at Canada Nickel's Crawford deposit.

In Block A, the first derivative total magnetic anomalies are traversed by NW and NE faults which are associated with mafic-ultramafic intrusions and EM anomalies. A historic hole (L25-1) near the interpreted fault structure has intersected massive sulfides (up to 40%) in the form pyrite-pyrrhotite+/-chalcopyrite. However, there were no reported assays on this drill hole. The Block C anomaly has a 1.2 km long moderate to high magnetic anomaly which are associated with mafic-ultramafic rocks, including an interpreted northwest-southeast trending electromagnetic (EM) conductor zone passing through the clusters of three (3) historic drillholes (B1 to B3) which hit variable widths of nickel sulphides mineralization grading up to 0.29% Ni. Fortune plans to soon drill priority targets within these areas.

Paul Riss, Fortune's President, stated, "The management is very pleased with the overall outcome of the different geophysical survey programs in outlining the spatial distribution of sulfides, silica alteration, and total magnetics response of the rocks at the Beck-Ottaway-Lennox Project. The results are truly encouraging and demonstrates the strong potential on our landholdings for defining another Crawford style nickel sulfide discovery in addition to gold and other base metals."





Figure 1: Beck-Ottaway-Lennox Property Geology Compilation Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/126369_hts.ht2.jpg





Figure 2: Beck-Ottaway IP Pseudosection Line 200mE



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/126369_hts.ht4.jpg





Figure 3: Beck-Ottaway IP Pseudosection Line 300mE



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/126369_hts.ht6.jpg

About Here To Serve Holding Corp. and Fortune

Here To Serve Holding Corp. maintains a portfolio of mineral properties and equity securities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is highly prospective for battery-grade nickel along with gold and copper.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

ICF Industries Inc. also works with affiliate KRTL Biotech. A doctor at KRTL Biotech has MFDS approval to study psilocybin in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers to give people new and improved ways to heal.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126369