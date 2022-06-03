Anzeige
03.06.2022
Announcement of the Initial Public Offering of Shares of Cleveron Mobility AS

Cleveron Mobility AS (registry code 16472103, address Reinu tee 48, Viljandi
71020, Estonia; the "Company"), hereby announces the initial public offering
(IPO) of its shares (the "Offering"). The Offering will be carried out on the
basis of the company description prepared by the Company and available at
https://cleveronmobility.com/ (the "Company Description"). Full details of the
Offering are set out in the Company Description. The Company Description has
been prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations established by
Nasdaq Tallinn AS (the "Exchange") for the First North MTF. 

Key terms of the Offering

With the Offering the Company aims to raise up to 5 million euros by the issue
of up to 2,673,795 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares"). The Company
intends to use the funds raised from the Offering to finance technology
development and for other business developments. 

The Offering comprises of an offering of the Offer Shares to retail investors
in Estonia. 

The subscription period for the Offer Shares commences on 6 June 2022 at 10:00
(Estonian time) and ends on 17 June 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time) (the "Offer
Period"), unless the Offering is postponed or cancelled. 

The price which shall be paid for subscribing the Offer Share (the "Offer
Price") is EUR 1.87 per Offer Share. 

An investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must have a securities
account with a Nasdaq CSD Estonian branch account operator and submit a
subscription undertaking during the Offer Period for subscription of the Offer
Shares in accordance with the terms of the Offering. Please see the list of
account operators here: https://nasdaqcsd.com/list-of-account-operators/. 

The expected timetable of the Offering is as follows:

6 June 2022 at 10:00 (Estonian time)  Offer Period commences          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 June 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time) Offer Period ends            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 20 June 2022        Announcement of the results of the    
                    Offering                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 22 June 2022        Settlement of the Offering        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 28 June 2022        First day of trading on First North MTF 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listing and Admission to Trading

The Company has filed an application with the Exchange for admission to trading
of all of the Company's shares, including the Offer Shares (the "Shares"), on
the Exchange's First North MTF. The trading of the Shares is expected to
commence on or about 28 June 2022. 

Accessibility of Company Description

The Company Description is available in electronic form as of the date of this
announcement on the website of the Company (https://www.cleveronmobility.com). 

Before making an investment decision, investors should read the Company
Description and if necessary, consult with a person specializing in advising on
such investments. 

Further enquiries:

Arno Kütt

Chairman of management board of Cleveron Mobility AS

arno.kutt@clevon.com

https://www.cleveronmobility.com



**** IMPORTANT INFORMATION ****

This announcement is an advertisement and not a proposal or invitation to
subscribe for or invest in the Shares. This advertisement is not a prospectus
for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the
European Parliament and of Council). Participation in the Offering,
subscription for and investing on the secondary market in Shares carries
certain risks. Prospective investors are advised to read the Company
Description fully before making any investment decision. An expert should be
consulted, if necessary. The shares of the Company are offered publicly only in
Estonia. The Company Description is available on the website of the Company at
https://www.cleveronmobility.com. The Company Description is not a prospectus
in the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 



NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
(INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND
THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL
ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA,
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
