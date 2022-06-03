Announcement of the Initial Public Offering of Shares of Cleveron Mobility AS

Cleveron Mobility AS (registry code 16472103, address Reinu tee 48, Viljandi 71020, Estonia; the "Company"), hereby announces the initial public offering (IPO) of its shares (the "Offering"). The Offering will be carried out on the basis of the company description prepared by the Company and available at https://cleveronmobility.com/ (the "Company Description"). Full details of the Offering are set out in the Company Description. The Company Description has been prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations established by Nasdaq Tallinn AS (the "Exchange") for the First North MTF. Key terms of the Offering With the Offering the Company aims to raise up to 5 million euros by the issue of up to 2,673,795 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares"). The Company intends to use the funds raised from the Offering to finance technology development and for other business developments. The Offering comprises of an offering of the Offer Shares to retail investors in Estonia. The subscription period for the Offer Shares commences on 6 June 2022 at 10:00 (Estonian time) and ends on 17 June 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time) (the "Offer Period"), unless the Offering is postponed or cancelled. The price which shall be paid for subscribing the Offer Share (the "Offer Price") is EUR 1.87 per Offer Share. An investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must have a securities account with a Nasdaq CSD Estonian branch account operator and submit a subscription undertaking during the Offer Period for subscription of the Offer Shares in accordance with the terms of the Offering. Please see the list of account operators here: https://nasdaqcsd.com/list-of-account-operators/. The expected timetable of the Offering is as follows: 6 June 2022 at 10:00 (Estonian time) Offer Period commences -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 June 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time) Offer Period ends -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 20 June 2022 Announcement of the results of the Offering -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 22 June 2022 Settlement of the Offering -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 28 June 2022 First day of trading on First North MTF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing and Admission to Trading The Company has filed an application with the Exchange for admission to trading of all of the Company's shares, including the Offer Shares (the "Shares"), on the Exchange's First North MTF. The trading of the Shares is expected to commence on or about 28 June 2022. Accessibility of Company Description The Company Description is available in electronic form as of the date of this announcement on the website of the Company (https://www.cleveronmobility.com). Before making an investment decision, investors should read the Company Description and if necessary, consult with a person specializing in advising on such investments. Further enquiries: Arno Kütt Chairman of management board of Cleveron Mobility AS arno.kutt@clevon.com https://www.cleveronmobility.com **** IMPORTANT INFORMATION **** This announcement is an advertisement and not a proposal or invitation to subscribe for or invest in the Shares. This advertisement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of Council). Participation in the Offering, subscription for and investing on the secondary market in Shares carries certain risks. Prospective investors are advised to read the Company Description fully before making any investment decision. An expert should be consulted, if necessary. The shares of the Company are offered publicly only in Estonia. The Company Description is available on the website of the Company at https://www.cleveronmobility.com. The Company Description is not a prospectus in the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.