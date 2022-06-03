German scientists have reviewed all solar cell technologies with tuning capabilities and have identified all of their possible applications.Researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have reviewed all solar cell technologies with tuning capabilities in a new study. They have also looked at how such technologies could be used in a range of applications, including building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), solar windows, vehicle-integrated solar, greenhouses, wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable electronics, floating, and underwater equipment. "These tuning capabilities ...

