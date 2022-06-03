Business unit manager at Dosell buys shares in iZafe Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 03, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

Dosell's business unit manager, Henrik Windahl, has acquired 319,841 shares in the company.

Henrik Windahl, who recently began his employment as department manager for Dosell in iZafe Group's wholly owned subsidiary Dosell AB, has today acquired 319,941 Series B shares in the company to a value of SEK 163,534 (SEK 0.51 / pc).

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

