Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Stefanos Sifandos, a Texas-based personal development coach that specializes in enhancing relationship fulfillment and overall psychological healing, is set to release a new book outlining the key lessons he has learned throughout his years of mentoring. The book 'Tuned In & Turned On' will help readers to introduce more presence, intimacy, and an elevated connection into their relationships.

Sifandos' book aims to highlight the ways in which couples can embrace their sexuality and utilize this as a gateway towards a more fulfilling, more thriving, and more spiritual existence. It will incorporate wisdom from a variety of geographies and eras, from Eastern mysticism to modern psychology.

As Sifandos emphasizes, "The objective of this self-help book is to help you to bring more richness, playfulness, and sacred sexuality into your relationship. While this revolves around reintroducing and enhancing intimacy in sexual relationships, the lessons readers will take away from this book will extend to all aspects of their lives."

This touches on stefanossifandos.com's innovative approach to personal development and life coaching. With more than two decades of experience in this sphere, stefanossifandos.com has helped a variety of couples work through issues such as cheating, lack of communication, and stagnation. However, throughout its work in relationship coaching, stefanossifandos.com spotlights a key message that sets its philosophy apart: its aim is not only to improve people's relationships with others it is also to aid the relationship that matter the most

'Tuned In & Turned On' will serve as a concise companion to the variety of coaching programs Stefanossifandos.com already offers. These go beyond the approaches of talking therapy or thinking our way through problems. Sifandos integrates somatic work, breathwork, and more in order to unlock past traumas in the body and heal from the inside out.

"When people think of mental health and general wellbeing, we often limit this to the mind. Some subsequently believe that they can just change the way they think, and this will solve the issue. Unfortunately, persistent problems such as anxiety, stress, and low self-confidence can arise from traumas that are trapped much deeper within our bodies. A central part of my work is unlocking these and setting them free," Sifandos underlines.

One such program is 'Conscious Man,' which consists of an 8-module immersive course for men that aspire to raise their consciousness and connect with their inner masculine potential. This seeks to help men to work on issues surrounding self-perception, forgiveness, creativity, and leadership. Sifandos also runs the 'Be the Queen' program with his wife, Christine Hassler, which aims to help women find love and overcome struggles with loneliness, self-esteem, and relationship dissatisfaction.

Sifandos has applied his experience in personal development to help special forces soldiers, Olympic gold medalists, and more. Through his upcoming book, 'Tuned In & Turned On', he zeroes in on the relationship-coaching wisdom he has accumulated over the years. In doing so, he hopes to help readers to craft a more fulfilling and intimate relationship with their partner - and, crucially, with themselves.

