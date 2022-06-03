ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 3 June 2022 - Voting results and dividend for financial year 2021

CombinedGeneral Meeting of June 3rd, 2022

Voting results and dividend for financial year 2021

Paris-La Défense, June 3rd, 2022, 17.35p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 86.47 % and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fifth one (Approval of related-party agreements).

In particular, the General Meeting:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31 st , 2021

, 2021 and also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2021 financial year with the following schedule: 6 July 2022: ex-date, 7 July 2022 (after market closure): record date, 8 July 2022: payment date.







The results of votes are available on the Company's website).

