Freitag, 03.06.2022
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 3 June 2022 - Voting results and dividend for financial year 2021

CombinedGeneral Meeting of June 3rd, 2022
Voting results and dividend for financial year 2021

Paris-La Défense, June 3rd, 2022, 17.35p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 86.47 % and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fifth one (Approval of related-party agreements).

In particular, the General Meeting:

  • approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31st, 2021
  • and also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2021 financial year with the following schedule:
    • 6 July 2022: ex-date,
    • 7 July 2022 (after market closure): record date,
    • 8 July 2022: payment date.

The results of votes are available on the Company's website).

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
As one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem's main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group's 13 countries of operation, the skills of more than 6,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years' experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients' complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com/ Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

Attachment

  • PR GM 2022 (voting results + dividend) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c25ad82-1dee-4b85-b1ad-989465649c5a)

