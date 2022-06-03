Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Conference Call: General Monkeypox Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - June 3, 2022 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will host an investor and analyst conference call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EDT) to provide a general update on the Company's business in relation to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

President & CEO, Paul Chaplin and EVP and CFO, Henrik Juuel will give a presentation covering topics such as the monkeypox disease and the current outbreak, regulatory status and official recommendations on the use of the Company's smallpox/monkeypox vaccine, and the interactions with countries and organizations worldwide on vaccine supply in both the short and long term and its impact on the Company's business and guidance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. A live and replay version of the call and relevant slides will be available at https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=6580 .

To ask questions during the Q&A session, dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 2765505: Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17, UK: +44 (0) 844 481 9752, USA: +1 646-741-3167

