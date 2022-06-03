The latest solution powered by pure air enables industries and utilities to reduce environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations

Schneider Electric showcases the latest addition to its growing family of SF6-free medium voltage switchgear at Hannover Messe

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, showcased its growing portfolio of SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear at Hannover Messe.

The new GM AirSeT is the green and digital primary GIS technology for electrical networks and demanding applications in industrial buildings and critical infrastructure. It represents another milestone of Schneider Electric's commitment to developing a full suite of sustainable, next-generation offers. The company is already working closely with customers from utilities and industry to buildings and data centers seeking to advance toward pure air and away from SF6. The first commercial projects incorporating GM AirSeT are underway in Europe.

The timing of this new arrival is well aligned with the EU Commission's April 5th proposal to tighten F-gas regulation. This includes sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), which is the world's most potent greenhouse gas and is widely used in electrical equipment to power electro-intensive industrial installations, large buildings, and the grid. This urgent policy action is needed to meet climate goals, and details a timeline for the transition to more sustainable power systems. GM AirSeT ends heavy industries' reliance on SF6 by combining the latest gas-insulated switchgear with pure air and vacuum technology.

"Tighter regulation and the fact that the technology exists to removeSF6 from the climate equation means that time is up. The momentum toward environmental improvements in power systems has never been stronger. And we are ready to support our customers with the highly awarded green and digital technologies," commented Frederic Godémél, Executive Vice President of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric

A suite of award-winning medium voltage innovations

Designed for industry and utilities, GM AirSeT joins other Schneider Electric SF6-free medium voltage solutions contributing to the global fight against climate change, including:

RM AirSeT a gas-insulated (GIS) Ring Main Unit (RMU) equipping grid operators with a powerful weapon to decarbonize and modernize the grid while enabling electric distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability

a gas-insulated (GIS) Ring Main Unit (RMU) equipping grid operators with a powerful weapon to decarbonize and modernize the grid while enabling electric distribution utilities to improve operational performance and reliability SM AirSeT designed specifically for secondary power distribution applications using air-insulated switchgear

Schneider Electric's technology has been successfully piloted at numerous electric utilities, infrastructure and buildings, by customers such as GreenAlp in France, EEC Engie in New Caledonia and Azienda Trasporti Milanesi in Italy.

It has also received multiple awards and recognitions as an enabler of the green and efficient energy transition. Those include the Industrial Energy Efficiency Award at Hannover Messe, the Top 10 Innovations award from the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum, and an iF Design Award. Additionally, the company's project with E.ON in Sweden won the enerTIC Award for smart grid.

Digital capabilities unlock new customer values

Schneider Electric's pure air MV technology has a full range of data powered native capabilities, which will monitor the performance of electrical distribution applications and will enable preventive condition-based and predictive maintenance.

The embedded smart sensors enable users to monitor all their operations remotely. Data is fed into powerful cloud-based analytics tools such as those offered by EcoStruxure to provide powerful actionable insights.

The native digital capabilities are available on Schneider's future-focused ranges including MCSet Active as well as SM, RM, and GM AirSeT Active.

"In large, critical, and industrial buildings and operations like automotive manufacturing, healthcare facilities and data centers, mining, metals, oil and gas production digital insights play an important role in anticipating issues. In this way, you enhance operational safety, maximize uptime, increase operational efficiency, and optimize maintenance efforts and cost," said Frederic Godémél.

