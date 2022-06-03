Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new brand identity for Cybeats cybersecurity, better reflecting its alignment with the global future of software security.

The branding strategy was to provide Cybeats with a stronger presence in the market, and better reflect its operational expansion into the software supply chain security market with the launch of its second commercial product line, SBOM Studio. Significant regulatory compliance aspects that are foundational to the value proposition of the SBOM Studio product led the Company to pursue an identity that encompassed this SBOM, a new and fast-expanding market with increasing regulatory oversight.

"Launching its new brand is a major milestone for the company, and an opportunity for Cybeats to introduce its identity - one that reflects both the opportunity ahead, and the innovative technology powering the advancement of cybersecurity," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats.

Software Made Certain



The approach to the rebrand aimed to capture the innovative and disruptive nature of Cybeats technology, while also engaging with the Cybersecurity community at large. Cybeats mission has always been to help organizations build certainty into their products, at every step of the product life cycle. The mission has not changed, but Cybeats solutions have evolved to help lead the industry into an SBOM-oriented world, and so its branding must evolve too.

Cybeats has updated its brand appearance and feel. From its logo and colours, to its typeface and design elements, the Company is pleased with the holistic brand transformation. As Cybeats continues to sign new commercial engagements, partnership and other relationships, the new brand identity aims to strengthen current business activities and improve the user experience and interactions with its product lines.

New Brand Logo

The new logo and wordmark uniquely integrates a checkmark - a universal symbol for certainty - to represent the sense of assured confidence and compliance that Cybeats products deliver for its customers. The colour palette was chosen to visually demonstrate the Company's enthusiasm toward the vibrant future of Cybeats within Cybersecurity.

Cybeats New Logo



Starting today, Cybeats new branding will be rolling out across the Company's website1, collateral and social media. All of the elements help bring to life the bold mission at Cybeats. Cybeats is proud of its history and accomplishments to date, and energized by the exciting journey ahead.

Cybeats Brand Identity



Read more about the Cybeats rebrand on our blog: https://www.cybeats.com/blog

RECENT NEWS: Cybeats recently announced that it is attending RSA conference2 - the world's leading IT security conference and exposition: https://bit.ly/3PVud1l

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber risks from design to operation. Cybeats. Software made certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

