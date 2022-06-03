Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Chairman of the Board

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2022, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2022 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Non-Votes W. William Boberg 50,021,685 68.20 23,326,255 31.80 44,631,927 John W. Cash 71,947,377 98.09 1,400,564 1.91 44,631,926 Rob Chang 62,313,454 84.96 11,034,486 15.04 44,631,927 James M. Franklin 61,074,768 83.27 12,273,173 16.73 44,631,926 Gary C. Huber 53,206,557 72.54 20,141,383 27.46 44,631,927 Thomas H. Parker 70,333,076 95.89 3,014,865 4.11 44,631,926 Kathy E. Walker 71,594,668 97.61 1,753,272 2.39 44,631,927

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 79.07% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

Renewal of the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit and Equity Incentive Plan of the Company was approved by a majority of the votes represented (60.62%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.

Following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board met and has appointed John W. Cash Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cash succeeds Jeffrey Klenda as Chairman. Mr. Klenda has retired effective June 2, 2022. Mr. Cash was named Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2022 and, effective June 3, 2022, has also been named President of the Company. Thomas Parker, Lead Independent Director, will continue to serve in that role on the Board.

