Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Chairman of the Board

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2022, including the election of Directors.
Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2022 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Non-Votes
W. William Boberg
50,021,685
68.20
23,326,255
31.80
44,631,927
John W. Cash
71,947,377
98.09
1,400,564
1.91
44,631,926
Rob Chang
62,313,454
84.96
11,034,486
15.04
44,631,927
James M. Franklin
61,074,768
83.27
12,273,173
16.73
44,631,926
Gary C. Huber
53,206,557
72.54
20,141,383
27.46
44,631,927
Thomas H. Parker
70,333,076
95.89
3,014,865
4.11
44,631,926
Kathy E. Walker
71,594,668
97.61
1,753,272
2.39
44,631,927
The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 79.07% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.
Renewal of the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit and Equity Incentive Plan of the Company was approved by a majority of the votes represented (60.62%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.
Following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board met and has appointed John W. Cash Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cash succeeds Jeffrey Klenda as Chairman. Mr. Klenda has retired effective June 2, 2022. Mr. Cash was named Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2022 and, effective June 3, 2022, has also been named President of the Company. Thomas Parker, Lead Independent Director, will continue to serve in that role on the Board.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.
