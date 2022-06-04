Company highlights new broad-spectrum fungicide, Curezin fungicide

Aylesbury, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - VM Agritech, LTD to share breakthrough research on Curezin fungicide at the upcoming Food and Ag Tech conference. The June 8 conference hosted by Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access focuses on revolutionary advances in agriculture technology, sustainable food product & packaging, and nutritional innovation.

The executive vice president of investor relations for VM Agritech, Peter Karos will present an overview of the company and the latest research on its new fungicide formulation, Curezin fungicide. This advancement in fungicide technology has the potential to disrupt the $20B global fungicide market, which is facing disease resistance and toxicity challenges. This VM Agritech development can play a role in alleviating global food shortages, which have only been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Event: Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & Ag Tech Conference

Date: June 8, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Zoom, click here to access the link.

About VMA Agritech, LTD

VM Agritech has developed a broad-spectrum fungicide, Curezin fungicide to fight pathogenic resistance significantly affecting the world's food supply. Curezin fungicide has been tested invitro at the University of Exeter and field trial tested at Cornell University. This research has proven both superior efficacy as well as the mode of action of Curezin fungicide. VM Agritech has a significant IP portfolio and its core patent (upon which Curezin is based) has been granted in 56 countries around the world, including the USA, Canada, and the European Patent Area. VM Agritech has initiated the EPA regulatory approval process while extending field trials during the 2022-2024 growing seasons covering all major food crops.

About The Investor Summit Group

Revolutionary advances are underway in agriculture technology, sustainable food product & packaging, and nutritional innovation. New technologies are creating big opportunities in the fast-growing global food and agriculture market. At this Food & Ag Tech conference, we will explore the shifts at the intersection of agriculture and science which underpin the four pillars of food security as stated at the World Summit: availability, access, utilization and stability. Meet the innovative companies, from seed through supply chain, shaping the global economic future of food.

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access represents and advises small- and mid-cap companies. Whether you are planning an IPO, contemplating a new stock exchange listing or, a listed multi-national seeking a capital raise, we can help optimize your investment story, raise your visibility and connect you to investors and capital sources in the North American and European Equity markets.

