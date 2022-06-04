Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption approval 04-Jun-2022 / 09:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Mandatory tender offer exemption approval

DATE: June 03, 2022

Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, April 28, 2022, April 29, 2022, May 18, 2022.

Further to our disclosure dated April 29, 2022 relating to the mandatory tender offer exemption applications made by our principal shareholder Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), for both of Garanti Faktoring A.S. and Garanti Yatirim Ortakligi A.S., BBVA has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. that, on June 2, 2022 the Capital Markets Board of Turkey has approved the mandatory tender offer exemption pursuant to the article (18)(1)(c) of the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alim Teklifi Tebligi) no. II-26.1 and has disclosed it on its Bulletin numbered 2022/ 28.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 166199 
EQS News ID:  1368685 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368685&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2022 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)

