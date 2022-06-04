Provincia autonoma di Trento: Third Day of The Festival of Economics 2022 in Trento

TRENTO, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time flies at the Festival of Economics 2022 in Trento. It is already the third day, the most eventful one, in an edition full of events and surprises. Saturday started with the remembrance, by the Festival community, of the recently deceased economist Jean Paul Fitoussi.



In the morning, Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs, gave the keynote speech on the topic of European "pride" during the event "A changed world: challenges and opportunities for a leading Europe".

Romano Prodi - who will take part in the Festival this evening with an appointment dedicated to "Geopolitics and geo-economics after the war in Ukraine" - was also present in the auditorium Santa Chiara, and there were also many young people to listen to Gentiloni, who answered questions from the director of Sole 24 Ore Fabio Tamburini and Paolo Magri, ISPI executive vice-president and then from students from Trento.

At the Social Theatre, Renato Brunetta, Minister of Public Administration, talked with Alberto Orioli, deputy editor of Il Sole 24 Ore. The underlying theme? The spectre of a recession.

Three Nobel Prize laureates today: Daniel Mcpadden, Jody Williams and Edmund Phelps.

Also today, at the Festival, Maria Cristina Messa, Minister for Universities and Research, and Roberto Cingolani, Minister for Ecological Transition, spoke via video link.

In the afternoon, plenty of excitement and opportunities for in-depth discussion with speeches by Federico d'Incà, Minister for Relations with Parliament, Enrico Giovanni, Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Maria Stella Gelmini, Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies of the Italian Republic and Laura Castelli vice minister of MEF.

Tonight, the Zelig Comedy Show with the appointment "Zelig. L'economia da ridere" (Zelig. The economy for a laugh).

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

Festival dell'Economia di Trento

+39 0461 497930

web www.festivaleconomia.it

mail ufficiostampa@festivaleconomia.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a3bb6a9-235e-4547-9aa0-93f78d43b6db

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.