Wirow is a breakthrough fully-featured privacy-centered open-source self-hosted video conferencing solution that assures easy installation, breezy Cloud compatibility, and also affordable price

Claymont, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2022) - Delaware-based visionary tech company, Greenrooms Inc., is all set to wage a revolution in the video conferencing scene with innovative privacy-focused open-source self-hosted video conferencing solution. Titled "Wirow", the next-gen solution assures a more convenient, safer, and more efficient video conferencing tool.





Wirow



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/126303_d80d97340459f994_002full.jpg

Wirow was officially launched in April 2022. As of now, the solution is available for free installation. The product is especially developed for SMBs working in a broad range of industries, such as consulting, marketing, finance, legal, tech, education, medicine, and so on.

A game-changer in the contemporary video conferencing tools market, Wirow is the FIRST-ever Cloud compatible video conferencing solution with open code. In other words, there has not been any cloud-based video conferencing solution with open-source, until now.

Per the statements of Anton Adamansky, the CTO of Wirow, Wirow has been uniquely designed to address the typical problems posed by existing video conferencing tools.

"Regular video conferencing tools, while they have their particular advantages, are somehow unable to provide an all-round solution. Existing SaaS-based platforms cannot assure privacy of video call and conference data, It posed a huge problem for us as we majorly work with financial firms and our exchanges (through video conference) demand utmost privacy. Then, you have the self-hosted solutions. But, they are usually extremely expensive and also involve complicated installation. We scoured the market in search of an alternate solution that would assure easy installation on server/cloud, ensure privacy, and won't cost a bomb. But, unfortunately, the market lacked a viable solution - we realized we had to do something to resolve the crisis and, thus, Wirow was born," stated Adamansky.

Wirow is a self-hosted full-featured video web-conferencing platform that comes as a single executable. The solution works on any Linux machine and the installation is a breeze. All a user would need to do here is to download the app binary package and install it in a server with external IP address/ on cloud. And, it's done.

Since Wirow is an open-source product, users can build up one from the sources as well, through https://github.com/wirow-io.

Adamansky shared that Wirow users will be able to chat as well as cast their desktop. The next-gen video conferencing solution doesn't require users to opt for client software- rather the user can simply connect to the rooms via a browser.

As of now, Wirow enables users to host webinars and conference rooms as well as invite colleagues and clients as guests there. To host a meeting, the user would simply have to share a meeting link with attendees and they will be able to attend the meeting.

Top features and benefits of Wirow

Innovative self-hosted privacy-focused video and web conferencing solution

Fully featured product

Open-source product

Compatible with all major cloud providers, including Google Cloud, AWS, Digital Ocean, and so on

Simple and easy to install

Browser based solution

User-friendly product

Compatible with all Linux machines

Affordable pricing

In the coming months, Greenrooms is scheduled to launch pricing packages for Wirow and a mobile app.

For more information, please visit https://wirow.io





Wirow



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/126303_d80d97340459f994_001full.jpg

Media Contact

Company Name: Greenrooms Inc

Email: info@greenrooms.io

Website: https://wirow.io

Contact person: Andrey Denisov

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126303