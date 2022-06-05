Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2022) - Miami Luxury Access, a U.S based rental company for upmarket services, branches out further with new limos, properties, and premium memberships for its clients.





13-passenger Limo Mercedes Benz Sprinter



Miami Luxury Access's property rental inventory has underwent a categorical expansion in size, location, and looks. Several new listings have been indexed.

Miami vacation rentals offer-

Stay per individual needs. Exclusive selections. Self-check-in in regards to COVID-19 guidelines. Deep-cleaned stays.

MLA recently introduced 13-passenger Limo Mercedes Benz Sprinter for a spacious ride to its Limousine collection. The Services available include-

-Airport Pick Up/Drop off

- 4-Hour Limo Service

- A Full-day Limo booking

- Personal Chauffeur

Miami Luxury Access Premium Membership

MLA also announced an adjunction to its already existing services i.e the premium membership to avail all exclusivities of the rental services.

About Miami Luxury Access

Miami Luxury Access is a premier vacation rental company in Miami. MLA seeks to provide the best product, best service, and overall best experience for their valued guests. From accommodations to travel services, it is a one-stop firm to have it all. Miami Luxury Access ensures encrypted and secure payments, concierge services, No hidden/third-party charges, Flexible transportation and Top-notch client dealing services. MLA is currently operative from Florida, Connecticut, and Arizona.

About Andrey Lysenko

Andrey Lysenko is the owner of Miami Luxury Access. He is a known name amongst business circles and has investments in different sectors, including NFT, Crypto, and real estate.





Andrey Lysenko



MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrey Lysenko

CEO & Founder of Miami Luxury Access

Email: Andreyglysenko@gmail.com

Website: www.miamiluxuryaccess.com

