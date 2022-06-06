GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: SCO Youth Technology and Innovation Forum concludes in Shenzhen

BEIJING, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

The three-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)Youth Technology and Innovation Forum dropped its curtain in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province, on June 2. The Shenzhen Initiative on SCO Youth Technology and Innovation Forum was adopted during the forum.

Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and President of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, Abduhakimov Aziz, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan and leaders of SCO member states, Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the SCO, and foreign representatives attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

Shen delivered a keynote speech via video link. She expressed that friendly exchanges and sci-tech innovation have always been the priority areas of the SCO's cooperation.

Young people from SCO member countries should bear people's well-being in mind, seize opportunities, uphold openness and inclusiveness, engage in the friendship cause, Shen pointed out.

Abduhakimov Aziz delivered a keynote speech via video link. He noted that his country encourages young people to participate in the implementation of top-level planning and reform plans, fully supports the SCO work on youth affairs, and will continue to make contributions to the progress of the SCO youth cause and the development of the SCO member countries.

Six parallel sessions of the forum were held, including the Parallel Session on Youth Innovation and Cooperation, the Parallel Session on People's Health, the Parallel Session on Digital Economy, the Parallel Session on Artificial Intelligence, the Parallel Session on Green Development , and the Parallel Session on Poverty Reduction Cooperation and Rural Development. Fruitful results were yielded during the parallel sessions.

During the forum, the young participants also visited the SCO Youth Campus, sci-tech and innovative companies, youth entrepreneurship bases and cultural landmarks in the city.

About 30 Gen-Zers, including participants to the forum, young representatives from all walks of life in the city and Chinese and foreign media influencers, gathered together for a bike riding activity, which was a warm-up for the forum.

Government officials and diplomatic envoys from the member states, observer states, and dialogue partners of the SCO, representatives of universities, institutions and enterprises, young scientists, young entrepreneurs, and representatives of youth organizations and media outlets from home and abroad attended the forum, which was held both online and offline.