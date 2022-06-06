Bisichi Plc - Trading Update

This announcement contains information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018

BISICHI PLC

("Bisichi" or the "Company")

TRADING UPDATE

Further to the Company's 2021 financial results published on 20 April 2022 (the "Full Year Results"), the Company is pleased to provide the following update on current trading.

In the Full Year Results announcement, the Company detailed that the coal market conditions had improved in 2022 and that in the first of quarter of 2022 the weekly API4 coal price averaged $238 per metric tonne and the export coal sales from the Company's South African operations were in line with the average export tonnages achieved in 2021. The Company confirms that the coal market conditions have continued to remain strong since the date of the Full Year Results announcement. Accordingly, the Company expects to report results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 which are very substantially ahead of the results reported for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021.

