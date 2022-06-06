The project is located in the Jaisalmer district and is selling power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India under a 25-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine India Gurgaon-headquartered O2 Power has commissioned its first solar project in India. The 250 MW PV project is located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The project was commissioned in two phases between April and May. It will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) at a fixed tariff of INR 2.50 ($0.032)/kWh for 25 years. SECI, in turn, will sell the power to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to ...

