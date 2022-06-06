A Slovakian startup has developed a photovoltaic-integrated arm that provides off-grid power for weeding and other small agricultural applications. In its largest configuration, the system is 18 meters long, has a capacity of 2.4 kW, and is able to cover a cultivated area of 994 m². Slovakian startup Sun powered systems, s.r.o. has developed an automated photovoltaic system that can be used for various applications in soil preparation and crop growing. "The photovoltaic arm provides the off-grid power supply for the owner, useful for further vegetable processing, preparing of ready to use vegetable ...

