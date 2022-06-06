Growatt will unveil multiple new products in 2022. It has already announced the global availability of its new flagship line of 125 kW MAX inverters for C&I solar applications and higher-power PV modules. Its new offerings also include batteries, marking the dawn of a new era of commercial solar and storage growth.The commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment is set for a global shakeup. Growatt has released its 125 kW MAX series globally, bringing flexibility and high power to a whole new cohort of customers. And, as a complement to the string inverter for the C&I section, Growatt will also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...