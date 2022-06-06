Scottish engineering talent supports development of world-leading video security and access control solutions

Motorola Solutions, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, has opened an innovation hub in Edinburgh, Scotland, expanding its mobile video, video security and access control businesses while creating new employment and commercial opportunities for Scotland.

Motorola Solutions' Edinburgh R&D teams will focus on cloud-based evidence management software, video security solutions and body-worn cameras, highlighting the Scottish capital's global reputation for strong engineering talent and position as the U.K.'s top innovation city outside of London.

"The opening of Motorola Solutions' new Edinburgh facility is a real vote of confidence and again highlights the attractiveness of investing in Scotland," said Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture. "Innovation is key to ensuring that Scotland is able to develop smart digital solutions to meet the needs of the future. The Motorola Solutions Innovation Hub will contribute to this work by creating video security and evidence management solutions for emergency services, not just in Scotland but internationally as well."

The company has invested significantly in video security capabilities over the past four years including the acquisitions of U.K. companies Edesix, IndigoVision, Ava Security and Calipsa. The acquired solutions are integrated into Motorola Solutions' technology ecosystem, which unites voice, video, software and AI to help public safety agencies and enterprises better detect and analyze events, seamlessly communicate and respond appropriately in any situation.

"Video security and access control are playing a more powerful role in helping our customers understand and respond to rapidly evolving safety and security challenges now more than ever," said Jack Molloy, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "This is the fastest growing part of our business, and our Edinburgh team will be instrumental in continuing to design advanced technologies that enhance safety, security and operational efficiency, reaffirming our leadership in this space."

Motorola Solutions' video security innovations from Scotland are trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide, including U.K.-based NHS England ambulance trusts, National Highways and the Co-op, as well as international organisations, such as the French Ministry of the Interior, Malta Police, MetrôRio and Romanian Border Police.

"Edinburgh has a proven track record for some of the most exciting advancements in video innovation," said Richie McBride, senior director of international mobile video, Motorola Solutions. "Our growing local presence reinforces Motorola Solutions' commitment to investing in diverse talent to create next-generation, mission-critical technologies that are depended on by frontline workers all over the world."

The Edinburgh office supports employees across Scotland in both on-premise and hybrid working roles and is focused on recruiting the U.K.'s best software developers, engineers, sales and marketing talent. Further details of available roles can be found on Motorola Solutions' careers website.

The Edinburgh office is located at Caledonian Exchange, 1st Floor, 19a Canning Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8EG.

