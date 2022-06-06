Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - ReVolve Renewable Power Corp, (TSXV: REVV) ("ReVolve" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully signed land option agreements for an additional 10,500 hectares (the "Option Agreements") with private landowners in the area adjacent (the "Option Area") to the Company's existing 400MW Presa Nueva Wind development project (the "Presa Nueva Project") in the municipality of General Bravo, Mexico. The execution of the Option Agreements marks the completion of the Company's planned land acquisition program in the state of Nueva León, Mexico, which had the aim of adding further greenfield development projects to its portfolio.

The Option Area will be combined into a third phase of the Presa Nueva Project, which is expected to have a capacity of up to 300MW. The Presa Nueva Project is located in a high wind resource area of North Eastern Mexico and is in close proximity to the high voltage transmission network serving the city of Monterrey and the surrounding areas.

The Company has maintained a long-term interest in this area of Mexico, having already successfully developed the 269MW Dolores Wind project between 2016 and 2019 as well as actively developing the 400MW Presa Nueva Project since mid 2018.

The Company has had an ongoing wind measurement campaign in the municipalities of General Bravo and China, Nuevo León since 2018 and it expects to add further wind measurement equipment to the expanded area now under option over the coming months. The Company intends to begin initial development work on Phase III of the Presa Nueva Project consisting of basic project design and constraints analysis in the coming weeks. A ready to build date of 2025 is targeted for Phase III of the project, which will allow the Company to analyse the potential to incorporate other technologies such as battery storage and green hydrogen production into the overall project design.

Steve Dalton, CEO of ReVolve, commented: "Our development team have done some great work in the field over the last twelve months, building relationships and trust with the local community in General Bravo. The Company has a long and successful track record in North Eastern Mexico and we are delighted to add further development capacity to our growing portfolio of projects, which now stands at 1.5GW in Mexico."

About ReVolve Renewable Power

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (www.revolve-renewablepower.com) is in the business of developing utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America with a particular focus on wind, solar and battery storage technologies. The Company has also recently establish ReVolve Renewable Business Solutions, a division dedicated to the development and operation of distribution generation and sub 20MW renewable energy projects in the US and Mexico.

The Company was established in 2012 and since then has successfully built a diversified portfolio of projects across the different renewable energy technologies in both the US and Mexican markets. It currently has a portfolio of 3.7 gigawatts ("GW") of projects under active development and a further 1GW of greenfield opportunities, which it is in the process of converting to its pipeline in the near term.

ReVolve is in the process of rapidly expanding its pipeline and development activities in the US and is targeting an active portfolio of up to 3GWs under development by the end of 2022 in addition to a 2GW target for Mexico.

