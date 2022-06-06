This note focuses on the outlook for income-driven returns from Regional REIT (RGL). With the 'return to the office' accelerating, RGL expects a positive demand-supply balance to generate rental growth, increased occupancy and valuation gains. Q122 DPS increased c 3% to 1.65p. Income risk is mitigated by portfolio diversification, while fully fixed or hedged borrowing costs protect against further interest rate increases.

