Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Gaming Platform, Gambit Rewards, Partners with the Largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer

Partnership introduces a new way for gamers to earn and play with their Gamelancer points

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a pending partnership with the world's largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer. Gamelancer's growing network of over 28 million followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitutes the largest GenZ social media network in gaming today. The partnership will introduce Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to Gamelancer's fast growing audience of social gamers.

"Gambit's Loyalty Gaming model is designed to enhance all forms of user promotions and incentives. With Gamelancer, we can now offer their massive audience a new way to redeem Gamelancer points for our free sports betting and iGaming experience. In addition to converting points to Gambit Tokens, all Gambit users will also be able to redeem Gambit Prize Tokens for Gamelancer points, extending our options for how to claim winnings. Together, our gamified loyalty experience and Gamelancer's social gaming network are perfect complements" said Richard Pistilli, Founder & CEO of Gambit Rewards.

Gambit is a regulator-approved customer network that offers a groundbreaking approach to both online gaming and loyalty programs. Gambit free-to-play gift cards, now available in 48 of the 50 states, are offered as a point redemption option through participating loyalty sites. Effectively, Gambit converts brand rewards points into risk-free play for online gaming and sports betting. In April, Gambit announced a major strategic partnership with Bally's Corp. to further enhance its branding and gaming platform.

"Gamelancer is thrilled to add Gambit as a flagship partner to Rewarded, our loyalty and rewards marketplace. Gambit is an industry leader in the development of consumer rewards programs that enable users to play free games and win real cash prizes. Gamelancer's unparalleled social media reach within the GenZ gaming community will augment this exciting venture and add a world-class loyalty and rewards operator to our ever-expanding offerings to our fans." said Mike Cotton, President & COO of Gamelancer.

Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit offers fans a new way to engage with the high-growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Users can play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charitable contributions, and other prizes, without risking any real money. This system offers more choices for consumers and unlocks some of the US $100B of cumulative value that is trapped in unused loyalty points. All activity is centralized at gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

About Gambit Rewards:

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive, Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About Gamelancer Gaming:

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

