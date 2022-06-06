Sante Fe, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Descartes Labs invites you to visit the team at Booth #1213 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Descartes Labs

Today's competitive exploration environment requires new technologies and new ways of data analysis to make the next generation of discoveries. Exploration expenditures have been increasing but new discoveries have not, so teams are actively seeking ways to improve targeting success by leveraging big data and machine learning.

With Marigold, a new remote sensing processing tool from Descartes Labs, exploration geologists can use these advanced tools to speed up mineral targeting timelines without relying on programming expertise. They can build regional to camp-scale processing workflows and quickly provide insights into the presence and composition of buried ore deposits in days instead of months.

Marigold supports common remote sensing workflows for exploration, including lithology mapping and mineral mapping, RGB composites, band ratios, minerals indices, RGB Ternary products, and transformations such as decorrelation stretching and principal components analysis.

With the click of a few buttons, users can also perform advanced spectral mapping such as spectral similarity analysis, unsupervised methods like clustering, spectral unmixing, and supervised classification methods, as well as lineament analysis or edge detection for any raster data source.

Descartes Labs will demo Marigold and other ways to help automate the analysis of geospatial data at booth 1213 at PDAC 2022. Schedule a demo with our team here: https://mktg.descarteslabs.com/descartes-labs-pdac-2022

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Descartes Labs

James Orsulak

(505) 257-1009

sales@descarteslabs.com

www.descarteslabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124390