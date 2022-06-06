Cameron Lewis Corporation is Helping People Get Better Teeth and Better Dental Health Every Day; Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Teeth are some of the most important bones in the human body. Whether it is as simple as wanting to have a good smile or struggling to eat hard foods because of sensitivity or something more indicative of a larger problem, teeth can make or break your day to day living experience. And while it became much harder to see someone during the pandemic due to the inherent risk, many dental professionals out there continued to put themselves on the front lines in order to help people with their dental health.

Cameron Lewis Corporation is no different. Primarily focused on dentoalveolar surgery, IV sedation, and dental implant surgery, the team at Cameron Lewis Corporation firmly believe that uplifting someone's life starts with the right set of healthy teeth in order to enjoy everyday life.

Cameron Lewis Corporation was founded on the idea of helping people after the founders viewed how poor dentistry in undeveloped countries had such a large impact on mortality rates. Though there were numerous problems in the patients, the ones that were most striking to the founders of Cameron Lewis Corporation were the people who had suffered dearly from tooth issues and were constantly holding their mouths in pain. As soon as they were helped, the difference in their quality of life was night and day.

Because of this experience, Cameron Lewis Corporation has not only been helping the people of Connecticut and New York, but also working with 20 other offices in order to meet the high needs of dental surgery right now.

What has allowed Cameron Lewis Corporation to succeed is the powerful combination of a good team and a positive mindset and attitude. They are able to work through even the most difficult of times by staying consistent and positive, which allows them to conquer any obstacles that come their way. The team at Cameron Lewis Corporation are always there to support each other as well and gain so much from seeing all the people that they help day in and day out.

The founder and namesake of Cameron Lewis Corporation is none other than Dr. Cameron Lewis. Dr. Cameron Lewis knew he wanted to be in the medical field from age 12, so that is exactly what he did. In fact, for Dr. Lewis, figuring out he wanted to be a doctor was not the hard part, but rather what type of doctor he was going to be!

"At age 12, I knew I wanted to be a doctor, but didn't know what kind of doctor until I experienced the turmoil in South Africa around 2001. I explored the packed emergency rooms, examining patients who waited for treatment for a long period of time. However, one thing that caught my eye was the viewing of patients in the ER, holding their mouths, suffering from pain," Dr. Lewis recounts.

Dr. Lewis and his team are continuing to help out others with their dental ailments. They are currently working with the Mississippi Gulf Coast autism awareness team to receive the primary health care and training that is needed for adequate care. To find out more about Cameron Lewis Corporation, check out their website here and follow them on instagram here .

