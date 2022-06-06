San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivatives to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced today that it will be presenting a corporate overview at the LD Micro 12th Annual Invitational being held in-person at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California, June 7-9, 2022.

Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, will present on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:30 PM PT. The presentation will be available via webcast and archived in the News & Events section of Skye's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Mr. Dhillon will also be available for one-on-one meetings on June 8. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Skye, submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit ldinv12.mysequire.com for more information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to http://www.ldmicro.com .

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary cannabinoid derivatives to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company's lead product candidate, SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (OE), is a proprietary formulation of a synthetic prodrug being developed for the treatment for glaucoma, the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. In preclinical studies, SBI-100 OE has demonstrated enhanced therapeutic efficacy in the form of superior lowering of intraocular pressure, a key risk factor in disease progression of glaucoma, in terms of intensity and duration when compared to current standard-of-care therapeutic agents.

