Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational

Recruiter.com attending prominent 3-day investor conference, LD Micro Invitational, hosted by SRAX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and on-demand services company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 LD Micro Invitational hosted by financial technology company, SRAX.

The three-day investor conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, located at 2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village, from June 7th-9th, 2022.

Join a presentation with the CEO of Recruiter.com, Evan Sohn, on Tuesday, June 7th at 12:20 PST IN Track 3, where he will dive into the role Recruiter.com plays in the current job market.

Private investors and institutions can schedule one-on-one meetings with Recruiter.com management, including Evan Sohn, CEO, and Miles Jennings, Founder and COO. Please contact your LD Micro representative or use the LD Micro meeting platform to schedule.

"I am thrilled to be returning to LD Micro on behalf of Recruiter.com. As the Great Resignation transitions into the job hopper economy, we have exciting growth opportunities in a tight labor market. With employees continuing to leave companies faster than ever before, Recruiter.com is here to help hire the right talent faster and better," said CEO, Evan Sohn.

LD Micro continues to connect over 200 companies worldwide, giving companies a chance to showcase their achievements and make connections within the small-cap world.

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703894/Recruitercom-to-Present-at-the-2022-LD-Micro-Invitational