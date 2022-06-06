Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 1130 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Perfect Moment, a leading luxury sportwear brand, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 11:30 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual instalment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We look forward to presenting at the LD Micro conference next week and having the opportunity to share with the investment community our accomplishments and the role that we are playing in the fast-growing luxury outerwear market," stated Max Gottschalk, Chairman of Perfect Moment.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 11:30 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 7th and 8th, with a morning session on that Thursday. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard, French racer turned filmmaker and is currently headquartered in London. Over the years, the brand has combined fashion with function linked to the world of the mountain and sea sports. The Perfect Moment outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. Perfect Moment manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Perfect Moment through its online store and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. For more information, please visit https://www.perfectmoment.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

