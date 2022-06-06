Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Stonk is an innovative brokerage platform for retail traders which combines a social media element with advanced trading tools. Built by retail traders for retail traders, it empowers beginner investors to trade smarter by connecting traders in a peer-to-peer community online where every trader has an opportunity to communicate and learn from each other. With Stonk, traders can connect on the first-in-its-kind social media platform for retail investors which includes professional trading features, fun educational video content, an ability to chat, and more.

Stonk launches social trading platform



Unlike most trading platforms who promise to provide greater freedom for retail traders, Stonk focuses on teaching people without financial background how to trade professionally. First, the users get access to an advanced trading system with features like option flow (whale alert), insider trades alert, dark pool prints alert, trading livestreams, and exclusive content by subscription, free of charge. Second, the retail traders join a growing community of investors where they can learn firsthand the tips and logic of making a trade from the professional investors. Third, the beginner investors can read and interpret visualized data after receiving insights from other traders.

"As the rise of commission-free trading in the past years, access to the secondary market is no longer a roadblock for everyday investors. However, with the inflow of new investors and beginner traders, lack of education became the new problem. Making it possible for everyone to trade freely is only the first step of liberating the secondary market, the second comes down to gearing retail traders up with knowledge and experiences. And that's what we are doing here at Stonk, an everyday trading bootcamp in your hand," Marc Chen, Co-Founder of Stonk.

Just three years ago, retail investors' total equities trading volume estimated 14.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, it has surpassed 25% with over 100 million individual accounts registered at the six biggest brokerage platforms. Nevertheless, the majority of traders don't get professional training and make an average of one trade per month with as many as 87% of individual investors reporting losing money in the 2022 stock market dip. Stonk is committed to bring traders together and provide beginners with professional help while the market is plummeting.

In the financial industry for 10+ years, Co-Founders of Stonk, Mike Wu, Lic Zhou, and Marc Chen demonstrate a track record of working in the world's leading companies such as Goldman Sachs, Meta (former Facebook), Bloomberg, and McKinsey. As financial professionals with an inside knowledge of the industry, the Founders can strongly relate to retail traders, reflect on their learning curve, and integrate their personal experience in retail trading to better serve the beginner investors.

"I know exactly how institutions trade, and it's not a fair game for retail. The only way for retail traders to outscore them is to work collaboratively and help each other out. Here on Stonk, let's trade smarter, together," Mike Wu, CEO at Stonk.

Stonk invites content creators in the brokerage community to join the waitlist and monetize their content in the future and looks forward to helping early adopters in the retail space to trade better.

About Stonk

Stonk is an innovative brokerage platform for retail traders which combines a social media element with advanced trading tools. With Stonk, beginner investors get access to professional trading features, peer-to-peer community of investors, data with interpretation, and social media platform with video content.

