Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Algonquin Capital, is excited to announce it has adopted the voluntary CFA Institute Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals in the United States and Canada ("DEI Code"). Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.

Brian D'Costa, President & Founding Partner: "As a minority and employee-owned firm, we are thrilled to see the CFA taking this important initiative for our industry. As a signatory, we are formalizing our commitment to building a firm that reflects and is representative of the diverse society which we serve."

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, CFA Institute comments:

"In working together to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the investment industry, signatory organizations are making clear their public commitment to delivering on the work and change that they need to do to participate meaningfully in this effort. I'm delighted to welcome Algonquin Capital to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the DEI Code."

DEI Code signatories commit to six Principles that seek to drive DEI progress as it relates to the talent pipeline, staff acquisition, promotion and retention, leadership, influence, and measurement. Further, signatories commit to accelerate and amplify the impact of their commitment by making the economic, business, and moral case for diversity, equity, and inclusion. In Canada, signatories commit to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada Call to Action #92 and to embracing Indigenous reconciliation.

About Algonquin Capital

Algonquin Capital is a boutique investment fund manager located in Toronto, Canada. Our purpose is to help people get better outcomes from their fixed-income investments. We achieve this by offering solutions to the problems with traditional fixed income and sharing pertinent knowledge, information, and insights. For more information, visit www.algonquincap.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

