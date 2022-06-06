Supply Chain Risk Analytics Platform Offers Unparalleled Insight to Help Companies Navigate Significant Global Events and ESG Performance and Compliance

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium -Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced new platform capabilities that provide users with more advanced insight into supply chains than ever before. Updates include a new ESG visibility layer to assess supply chain risk across climate, social, and governance, and new curated dashboards to keep users ahead of impact from major world events.

The influx of new supply chain mandates, such as Germany's Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in the US, place added pressure to ensure ethical and sustainable business practices across supplier networks. Everstream's new ESG visibility layer provides a window into the environmental, human, and governance risks in supply chains. The platform maps, evaluates, and monitors suppliers and models near and long-term climate risks such as water and heat stress, wildfires, flooding, and more. It covers social risks from human rights violations to workforce and product safety. It also assesses governance risks, such as civil and criminal investigations, bribery and corruption, and data security. The resulting insights simplify operational and reputational ESG risk management while increasing resilience and sustainability.

To give users greater visibility into the impact of world events on their supply chains, Everstream introduces the new Major Events Monitoring Dashboard. With advanced filtering, users can see the impact of significant world events and incidents, such as the Russian-Ukraine conflict or the COVID-19 outbreak in China. The dynamic dashboard displays incident types by country, shows concentration and severity on an incident map, distribution of incident type by main and subcategory, an industry sector breakdown, incident trends, and a list of incident details. Users can also drill down into each section for deeper analysis and customize their view to their immediate needs.

"Everstream is in the business of insights. As we continue to advance our platform capabilities, we look at what information our customers need to create the most resilient supply chains possible. If the past two years have taught us anything, it's that understanding the impact of world events and prioritizing sustainability in the supply chain are two of the biggest driving factors behind lasting resiliency," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream. "Our latest updates not only provide the insights our customers need and want, they round out our platform to provide a holistic understanding of supply chain risk from the component level through to environmental impact."

These platform updates come on the heels of Everstream's $24M Series B round of funding, expansion of its customer base by 550%, and new banner clients, including AB InBev, KIOXIA, Shaw Industries, Whirlpool, and more. Everstream's new capabilities are the latest in its platform innovation following the announcement of Everstream Discover, the industry's only automated multi-tier visibility solution within an end-to-end supply chain risk management platform. Everstream's global customer base includes some of the world's largest brands, including Google, DuPont, Bayer, Unilever, and Schneider Electric.

