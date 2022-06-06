ConcealBrowse Prevents Malware from Executing

Conceal, formerly known as NetAbstraction, today announced the launch of the Conceal Platform, which is based on years of experience supporting sensitive U.S. government and Fortune100 clients. The company also introduced its newest product, a transformative addition to the security industry called ConcealBrowse that performs pre- and post-processing of code on a computer to protect against browser-borne attacks including RATs, Trojans, Worms, Ransomware, Browser Hijacking and more.

"Web browsers are a preferred vector for launching malware and other attacks, because they are becoming the de facto interface for accessing enterprise applications and resources. Also, now that they support WebASM (https://webassembly.org/), browsers are functioning as a separate operating system," said Dustin Webber, Chief Security Officer for Conceal. "To protect against threats that target browsers, ConcealBrowse pre- and post-processes code in an isolated environment at the edge to ensure that malware or malicious files never execute on endpoints."

Unlike proxy-based approaches which only process incomplete, predefined data, ConcealBrowse runs on the endpoint, supports all operating systems and processes all code to determine whether or not it is malicious, and places suspicious content in isolation so malware cannot execute on the device. ConcealBrowse does not change the user experience while dynamically and transparently moving browser sessions in and out of isolation as needed. To support enterprise workforces, ConcealBrowse integrates with Microsoft Active Directory and other identity management systems.

"We are proud to announce this new chapter in our company journey with the Conceal name and a greatly expanded product line that provides comprehensive malware and ransomware protection at the edge for enterprises of all sizes," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. "We have experienced a 300% growth in bookings and customer acquisition this year and opened flagship offices in Augusta, GA and Cork, Ireland to expand our international presence into EMEA. In addition to ConcealBrowse, we will continue to extend the Conceal platform with enhanced capabilities around managed attribution (ConcealSearch) and cloud obfuscation (ConcealCloud)."

Availability

ConcealBrowse is available immediately from Conceal.io and its business partners worldwide.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

