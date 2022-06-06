Transparency Market Research: Revenue of Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market to cross US$ 6 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Superior functionality of quick turnaround, and less brewing time attract installation of fully automatic coffee machines at HoReCa businesses, airports, and workplaces

Significant number of small and large cafes serving ready-to-drink coffee to cater to the growing trend of stepping out for coffee in developing economies stimulates demand

ALBANY, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fully automatic coffee machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The expanding number of coffee shops to serve the growing demand for various forms and flavors of coffee is leading to increasing installation of fully automatic coffee machines.

The emergence of large coffee chains such as Starbucks and Costa that have global presence is directly contributing to the growth of automatic coffee machine market. Furthermore, growing number of quick service restaurants that serve machine-brewed coffee strengthens the growth of fully automatic coffee machine market.

Evolving taste of consumers with an increasing preference for coffee over tea and other beverages is also fortifying the growth of fully automatic coffee machine market.

Role of product manufacturers to design and integrate additional unit is resulting in expanded functionality of some current fully automatic espresso and cappuccino coffee machine.

Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market - Key Findings of the Report

Common habit of individuals of sipping coffee at airports and shopping malls among other places are benefits of owning a fully coffee machine for food retailers. This is leading to increasing installation of best fully automatic coffee machines which include latte machines, espresso machines, and vending machines.

Design and functional features of fully automatic coffee machine makes it the quickest method to prepare coffee. Fully automatic coffee machines may use coffee pods, coffee beans, and capsules wherein the machine automatically grinds the coffee beans, packs it down firmly, and extracts coffee.

HoReCa businesses such as quick-service restaurants and full-service restaurants display the leading demand for fully automatic coffee machine. Various coffee chains have major expansion plans on the cards, which includes setting up outlets at various locations such as shopping malls, airports, and highways. According to published data, Starbucks added 484 new stores during the first quarter of 2022, 538 stores in the previous quarter, and a total of 1173 new stores in 2021.

Commercial end user segment is anticipated to witness the leading growth in the fully automatic coffee machine market during the forecast period. Commercial segment comprises HoReCa, transportation facilities, workplace, hospitals, and others which receives stimulus from the increase in the number of fast-food restaurants, cafes, etc.

Drip coffee maker product type is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as changing tastes and preferences of consumers, increasing demand from millennial population, and adoption of western habits cement growth of drip coffee machine product segment. Favorable cost factor and advantages of less repair and maintenance strengthen demand for drip coffee machines.

Exponential growth of the food and beverage industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific makes it a key region in the fully automatic coffee machine market

makes it a key region in the fully automatic coffee machine market Focus of some manufacturers to serve customer demand by introducing new products has led to automatic coffee machine for offices, small catering units, and vending applications

Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market - Growth Drivers

Rising standard of living of consumers to step out for coffee for leisure and profession fuels the growth of fully automatic coffee machines market

Extensive installation of espresso makers, vending machines, and capsule coffee machines in corporate offices, colleges, shopping malls, and airports among other places fuels the growth of fully automatic coffee machine market

Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the fully automatic coffee machine market are;

Bravilor Bonamat B.V.

Franke Holding AG

Rex-Royal AG Eversys AG

Rancilio Group S.p.A

Animo B.V.

Group SEB

Wilbur Curtis Co

JURA Elektroapparate AG

Gruppo Cimbali SpA

The fully automatic coffee machine market is segmented as follows;

HoReCa Type

Quick Service Restaurants

Fast Food Restaurants



Cafeterias



Carryout Restaurants

Full Service Restaurants

Fine Dining Restaurants



Casual Dining Restaurants



Hotel & Club Foodservice

Price Point

Less Than US$ 2,000

US$ 2,000 - US$ 4,000

- US$ 4,000 - US$ 6,000

- More Than US$ 6,000

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

