Dante Labs: GetFIT Lifestyle partners with Dante to bring the power of genomics to the world of fitness

MILAN, Italy, June 06, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, partners with GetFIT Lifestyle, the first Italian fitness group, to offer Dante's Scientific Fitness Reports to the more than 30,000 GetFIT Lifestyle members. The goal of this partnership is to personalize an individual's physical exercise routine based on their genetic needs rather than the traditional approach based on superficial physical characteristics or taste, ushering in a new frontier of health where genetics meets the world of fitness.

Beginning July 1, 2022, GetFIT will offer Scientific Fitness Reports within its fitness clubs to the more than 30,000 active members and all interested parties exclusively in Italy and Europe. Genetic variants are differences in DNA between people. The Dante Genomics report explains how specific genetic variants in one's DNA can influence one's physical aptitude and metabolism, making this an extremely useful diagnostic tool now and in the future.

The information obtained from the analysis of the genes of an individual will for the first time the ability to formulate a plan with the support of the GetFIT certified instructors to optimize a training regimen in an effective and healthy way with the goal to live a longer, healthier and more energetic life.

"We are excited to partner with GetFIT on this progressive collaboration to bring valuable genomic information to the world of fitness," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. "At Dante, we often say 'personalized medicine needs personalized data,' and I am confident that our innovative genomic tests will mean a more personalized fitness regimen and training plan for all GetFIT customers uniquely tailored to their DNA."

"For almost 40 years, the GetFIT Group has been taking care of people's well-being. Present in Milan since 1984 with its fitness centers with swimming pools and thermarium and over 30,000 active members, our Mission is to inspire people to choose and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle and to feel good about themselves, through paths suitable for everyone and designed on the needs of each one," said Livio Leardi, GetFIT Founder. "Being able to participate as a partner of Dante in this innovative project will give our team the opportunity to create even more effective and personalized training programs, based on the characteristics of the individual person. This makes us proud to say that we have taken another step towards our goal: to highlight the importance of the symbiotic relationship between health and physical activity."

Both companies presented the project at a press conference held at RiminiWellness last week.

About GetFIT Lifestyle

GetFIT is the first Italian fitness group with clubs in the city of Milan, Italy with over 30,000 active members. Through multifunctional, spacious and bright spaces, fitness rooms and swimming pools that coexist with thermarium and relaxation areas, GetFIT clubs are the ideal place to find fun, energy and relaxation. We select and train with passion all our team that represents with great professionalism our care for the reception and health of the body. We offer cutting-edge activities and design personalized paths to accompany our members towards the achievement of their goals. We have always chosen leading partners in the sector to take care of the well-being of the Milanese.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.