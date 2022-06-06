Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
WINCANTON PLC - Notice of AGM and Publication of Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, June 6

6 June 2022

LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and the Form of Proxy will be sent to shareholders today.

Printed copies of all the documents will be posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company, and electronic copies are available to view on the Company's website: www.wincanton.co.uk/investors/

Copies of these documents will also shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Tuesday12 July 2022 at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG.

Shareholders may submit questions to the Board in advance of the AGM via company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

