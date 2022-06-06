Kaneohe, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - The Castaway Kitchen has launched a course for the management of a Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a chronic skin disease that causes abscesses and scarring on the skin. Named 'Holistic Hidradenitis Suppurativa', the course is designed for the time duration of 3-4 months and adopts a holistic approach to the healing process by providing a balance of diet, lifestyle, and supplement support.





Cristina Curp in Cast Away Kitchen

The Holistic HS course will be instructed by Cristina Curp, who is also the founder of The Castaway Kitchen. The course consists of six modules that include several lecturers, starting from the introductory lecture from the instructor and an deep dive into the most recent research regarding this condition. Moreover, it also entails the connection between inflammation and gut health, and how it impacts Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The main feature of the course is said to be its emphasis on using food as medicine and helping people affected with this skin inflammatory condition gently adopt an elimination diet in order to curtail the impact of the disease. Furthermore, it contains various meal plans and resources for each food elimination tier that course takers could use when they reach module three of the course.

"We holistically approach the elimination process," says the course instructor, Cristina Curp. "That means we don't focus on mere one or two aspects of the process but accentuate various lifestyle factors like optimizing digestion, sleep habits, stress, exercise, and stress management. I personally engage with people with this disease to provide support as we proceed in the course," she further added.

Nutrition Therapist, Cristina Curp has divided the course into six modules. The first module of the course provides a window into the life of the instructor and how she managed to eliminate the disease. Moving forward, the course takers then are introduced to the pathology of Hidradenitis Suppurativa and other actionable information while other modules entail the three tier elimination diet, lifestyle changes, and supplement support.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a perennial painful skin disease that causes boils and abscesses which usually occur around the groin, bottom, breasts, armpits, or inner thighs. While the cause varies from person to person, historically thought to occur when hair follicles get blocked, recent research is connecting the dots between HS and autoimmunity. The disease unleashes itself in three stages and is most common in women.

The course designed by The Castaway Kitchen can be purchased on the company's website for $75 per month (for 4 months), or you can also buy the entire course for $275.

About Cristina Curp, FNTP, RSW - The Castaway Kitchen

The Castaway Kitchen is a health blog that is dedicated to using food as medicine. It enlists delicious, anti-inflammatory, and allergen-free recipes. Besides that, the blog also offers books on healthy diet written by its founder, Cristina Curp. The blog contains meal plans for AIP elimination, intermittent fasting, and inflammation. The website aims to create a nutritional pathway to a healthier life.

