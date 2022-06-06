Cybersixgill Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Cybersixgill Wins Cutting-Edge Threat Intelligence Award in the 10th Annual Global Infosec Awards At RSAC 2022

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the leading global threat intelligence provider, is proud to announce that we have won the Cutting-Edge Intelligence Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Cybersixgill has experienced accelerated growth, doubling its global footprint in the last three years. Cybersixgill's solutions harness the power of automatic collection and extraction of threat intelligence sourced from social media, instant messaging, and clear, deep, and dark webs to create a threat and risk intelligence data backbone that provides the context needed for customers to implement preemptive security responses that stop breaches in their tracks.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill.

"Cybersixgill embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest possible indications of risk produced by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. This data is processed, correlated, and enriched with machine learning techniques to create profiles and patterns of threat actors and their peer networks, delivering critical insight into each threat's nature, source, and context. Our extensive body of threat intelligence can be consumed through scalable, searchable solutions and seamlessly integrated into our partner's existing security stacks, arming teams with critical insights to proactively block threats before they materialize into attacks. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards for the information technology industry's best ideas, products, and services. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

