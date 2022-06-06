Anzeige
WKN: 907038 ISIN: CA0229121094 Ticker-Symbol: AQ5 
06.06.22
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2022
Amarc Resources Ltd.: Visit Amarc at the Prospectors & Developers Association Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AHR; OTCQB:AXREF) will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at the 2022 Prospectors and Developers Association Conference that will be held at the Toronto Convention Centre South on June 13, 14 and 15 from 10 am to 5 pm.

We invite conference delegates to visit us at Booth #3240 to meet and discuss with Diane Nicolson President and CEO and Bob Dickinson, Executive Chair recent developments and plans for Amarc's three expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts located in British Columbia - JOY, IKE and DUKE. These districts are host to four known copper±gold deposits that are prime for moving toward development, and also 10 porphyry copper-gold deposit targets that are fully permitted and ready for drill discovery.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Dr. Diane Nicolson
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Amarc Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703997/Visit-Amarc-at-the-Prospectors-Developers-Association-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
