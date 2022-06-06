American Banker Recognizes Episode Six as One of the 'Best Places to Work in Financial Technology'

Company recognized for its employee-centric company culture and strong focus on employee wellness

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Episode Six (E6) has been named as one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker . The company was recognized in part due to its commitment to fostering an environment that puts employees first. E6 firmly believes that empowered and valued employees are the primary reason behind the company's success.

In 2021, E6 tripled in size, ending the year with approximately 100 employees - with the same rate of growth continuing in 2022. This growth enables the company to further expand its global footprint. Today, nearly seven years after E6 was founded with a team of three in Austin, Texas, it operates globally across 25 countries. As the company continues to grow, its culture remains steadfast. In addition to E6's commitment to excellence and an inclusive and supportive work environment, it focuses on cultivating and promoting professional development.

"Being named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology is especially meaningful to me because it represents direct, positive employee feedback," said John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of Episode Six. "Maintaining a culture that motivates and values our employees is a top priority for the company, as we recognize our employees as the company's greatest asset."

American Banker's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. The 2022 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at FinTechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com . For more on Episode Six, visit www.EpisodeSix.com .

About Episode Six

Episode Six is a payments technology company that gives banks, fintechs and brands the freedom to design and bring leading digital payment propositions to market with unmatched speed. From issuer processing to digital wallet - across deposits, credit, savings, and loyalty rewards - and account management, we power clients' payments journeys with the most flexible and adaptable platform on the market today, providing highly configurable products with user-driven tools and technology to stay ahead of, and respond to, customer demand and market shifts. Episode Six's platform is purpose-built to transfer value of any kind - fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, brand value points, gold, and more. Episode Six operates globally across 25 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co., Ltd. and Anthos Capital.

For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Aarzoo Jena

aarzoo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Episode Six

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703972/American-Banker-Recognizes-Episode-Six-as-One-of-the-Best-Places-to-Work-in-Financial-Technology